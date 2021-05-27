Robbie Brady on the move as Burnley bid farewell to Irish international

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUB Burnley have confirmed the departure of Robbie Brady, with the Republic of Ireland international set to move on when his contract expires next month.

Brady became Burnley’s record signing when he joined from Norwich City in January 2017 for a reported fee of £13million.

He made 87 appearances in all competitions for the Clarets, but his prospects were often hindered by injury setbacks.

The midfielder played a pivotal role during the 2017-18 season as Burnley finished seventh in the Premier League to qualify for Europe for the first time in 51 years.

Although he’ll continue his rehabilitation from an achilles problem at the club’s Barnfield training ground, the 29-year-old Dubliner will now look to resume his career elsewhere.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here,” said Brady, whose final appearance for Burnley came in a 2-1 win at Everton back in March.

“I’ve loved every minute and I’m really going to miss the lads. They have been a massive part of my career and I’ve made friends who I will hold onto for a long, long time. In that respect everything has been great.

“Unfortunately I picked up a quite significant [knee] injury when I felt like I was almost reaching the peak of my game in that season where we finished in the European spots.

“We’d had a really good spell and picked up a lot of points but then I picked up the injury and that was me for almost a year. I found it difficult with the magnitude of the injury getting back. It was a long road and a hard road for me personally, but I managed to get there.”

Brady, who famously scored the goal that saw Ireland defeat Italy at Euro 2016, added of his time at Turf Moor: “It’s been a little bit stop-start. I would have loved if things had gone better at times, because I always backed myself to do well and help the lads out wherever I can.

“It was difficult in that respect but it’s been brilliant and a big learning curve for me. I feel in a good place physically and mentally and I’m ready for a new challenge ahead now.

“I just want to thank the lads and thank everyone for giving me this opportunity. I learned a hell of a lot over the last few years and a lot about myself.

“I also want to thank the fans for making me feel so welcome. It’s such a family club and they get right behind the lads as we’ve seen over the last few seasons.

“It’s been a phenomenal time and I’m so happy to say that I feel I have played a part in Burnley’s history, which I’ll always look back fondly on. I have had a lot of good times – and a few bad times personally – but these things happen and I wish the lads all the best.

“I’m sure they’re going to kick on again like we have done over the last number of years. I’m sad to go but it’s a part of my career I look back on fondly, along with the people I’ve met.”

Brady took his tally of Ireland senior caps to 57 in the 1-1 draw with Qatar in March, when he was forced off after 22 minutes through injury.

“Robbie has been incredibly unfortunate with injuries,” Burnley manager Sean Dyche said this afternoon. “In his strongest spell for us – when he was really flying and helped us qualify for Europe – he got a really serious injury.

“He came back from that and one or two other injuries to play his part in a strong time for the club. When he has played, he has been a credit to himself and a good servant to us as a club and we wish him well in the future.”