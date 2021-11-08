Robbie Henshaw returns to training as Ireland prepare for New Zealand

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has been handed some good news ahead of Saturday’s meeting with the New Zealand, with Robbie Henshaw set to return to team training this week.

The centre was in superb form for Leinster and Ireland last season, resulting in a call up for the British and Irish Lions’ tour to South Africa, where he started all three Tests against the Springboks.

However Henshaw has yet to play any rugby this season after picking up a foot injury.

But the IRFU have confirmed that the 28-year will be re-integrated into team training this week ahead of Saturday’s clash against the All Blacks.

Head coach Farrell has no fresh injury concerns following Saturday’s comprehensive 60-5 defeat of Japan, although Gavin Coombes will not train with the squad this week.

The Munster back rower is recovering from illness, but has not yet been ruled out of next week’s final Autumn Nations Series game against Argentina.

The Aviva Stadium is a sell-out for the clash against New Zealand, who warmed up for their trip to Dublin with a seven-try, 47-9 win over Italy on Saturday.

Ireland have beaten New Zealand twice in the last five years, but the last meeting between the sides saw the All Blacks run out comprehensive 46-14 winners in their 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The game will also represent Farrell’s first fixture against southern hemisphere opposition since succeeding Joe Schmidt as Ireland head coach two years ago.