‘Bang - one punch. Gone’ – the day Robbie Keane nailed Edgar Davids

JAMIE O’HARA HAS detailed how Robbie Keane put Edgar Davids on the floor after a training ground row.

The Dutch international spent 18 months at Tottenham in 2006 and 2007, a period when Keane was at his peak.

Davids, a Champions League winner with Ajax, and a six-times league title winner in two countries, had been named on the FIFA World Cup All-Star team in 1998 and the Euro 2000 team of the tournament, earning his pitbull nickname on the back of some tenacious midfield performances.

But he quickly found out who the big fish at Spurs was.

O’Hara told TalkSport: “I’ll tell you who had a bit about him – Robbie Keane. I remember a story with him and Edgar Davids.

“We were at training and Davids came in from Inter Milan and he thought he was the bee’s knees. He thought he was the guy and the main man and everything, but everyone realised Robbie Keane was the main guy at Tottenham at that time.

I remember him giving it to Keano in training and they were having a barney, and I think he tried to step to Robbie Keane and say something – and Keano just sparked him, bosh!

“He just went, bang – one punch. Gone. Then Davids has just picked himself up and walked off – and that was it. He came in the next day like, ‘morning, Robbie…’

“Everyone knew – you don’t mess with Keano. He had that thing about him that if he switched he would put you straight out.”