Mixed feelings in the mixed zone for Ireland's first medallist, but silver remains

AN HOUR OR so after touching the wall and winning her first Paralympic medal, it was all sinking in for Róisín Ní Riain.

The good and, incredibly, the bad.

The Limerick 19-year-old secured Ireland’s first medal of the Games in the Women’s S13 100m Backstroke final.

Ní Riain took silver in 1:07.27, while Tokyo gold medallist and world record holder Gia Pergolini successfully defended her title in 1:04.93. Italy’s Carlotta Gilli, who won last night’s S13 100m Butterfly final in which Ní Riain finished fourth, was third.

This was Ní Riain’s Big One. Her favourite event, the one in which she is World and European champion. And now, Paralympic silver medallist at her second Games.

Directly after getting the job done, she was typically business-like in the mixed zone.

There was the typical joy, elation, and nods to family, friends and supporters. who roared down La Défense Arena, just like those before them did for Mona McSharry and Daniel Wiffen. But the glimpses into her insanely-driven mindset and steely personality kept coming.

“It was a nice feeling to be able to win a medal tonight,” she told The 42, when asked about winning her first Paralympic medal — surely the first of many.

“There is always goals and expectations I set for myself.”

She shared what she remembered from the race, although it was a blur a few short minutes later: not the quickest start, a typically strong turn, and then Just Go For It.

Ní Riain blitzed through the rest of the interview, telling how excitement superseded nerves, a phone call with her three sisters — all swimmers — earlier helped take her mind off racing, and parking last night was key.

“You need to not get too wrapped up in it all until the end and then you can have your time to have a bit of fun and celebrate.”

Ní Riain did that herself through a whirlwind hour, during which Ellen Keane finished a gut-wrenching fourth in her final SB8 100m Breaststroke showing, and her heir apparent stood on the podium.

“That was a really nice experience getting to stand up on the podium and having so much Irish support in the stands,” she smiled upon her return to the mixed zone, with the precious cargo wrapped around her neck.

Speaking exclusively to The 42, Ní Riain offered further assessment on her race.

“I’ll be honest, the last time I spoke to you, I did not know my time. I’m probably glad I didn’t know my time at that stage. I’ll be totally honest, it’s not the time that I wanted tonight.

“It was about swimming a good race. I was out quick enough and I came back… strong, maybe not as strong as I could have or I’m used to doing maybe. But definitely, there’s learning every time you get out to race. We had a direct final tonight so that definitely brings a couple of extra challenges not having a morning swim. Overall it was a good race so I’m happy with it.”

Ní Riain's family beforehand. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Her personal best is 1:06.62, set at worlds last year. She was just off that — 0.35 of a second in fact.

“Every time I get out to race, I want to race my best,” the straight-shooter added.

“I’m delighted with the result tonight. The time can stay over there on the side for this once! I’m sure I’ll be able to get that time down in the next year or two.”

You can bet your bottom dollar she will.

Róisín Ní Riain got Team Ireland off the mark tonight, and she’ll continue to lead the medal charge for many years to come.