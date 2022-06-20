Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Monday 20 June 2022
Advertisement

A year on from €114 million club-record transfer, Romelu Lukaku looks set to leave Chelsea

Inter Milan remain confident in striking a loan deal for the out-of-favour player.

By Press Association Monday 20 Jun 2022, 8:18 PM
42 minutes ago 1,869 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5795485
Romelu Lukaku (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Romelu Lukaku (file pic).
Romelu Lukaku (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

INTER MILAN remain confident in striking a loan deal for Romelu Lukaku that could spark a forward line reshuffle at Chelsea, the PA news agency understands.

Chelsea are understood to be ready to allow £98million (€114 million) club-record recruit Lukaku to return to Inter this summer, but talks are thought to be continuing over the loan fee.

The Blues retain interest in Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, it is understood, with the England forward’s Etihad Stadium contract expiring in summer 2023.

Lukaku might have finished his maiden term at Chelsea as leading scorer, but the 29-year-old courted controversy on several occasions, most notably in an interview with Italian TV revealing unhappiness at Stamford Bridge.

Belgium hitman Lukaku issued a public apology to Chelsea fans in January after that interview had backfired.

But Chelsea’s new owners are thought to be prepared to allow Lukaku to head back to former club Inter, giving boss Thomas Tuchel the chance to reshape the Blues squad.

The 77-cap Sterling is understood to be open to leaving City, with a switch to childhood home London thought to remain appealing.

Sterling’s dynamism and movement would suit a Chelsea line-up seeking more fluidity from its forward line, though the Blues could also still look for a more direct replacement for Lukaku.

Chelsea’s new co-controlling owner Todd Boehly will replace Bruce Buck as Blues chairman at the end of the month, amid a raft of changes behind the scenes after the US magnate’s takeover with Clearlake Capital.

Consortium chiefs Boehly and Clearlake have had a hectic first few weeks at the helm, with plenty of administrative tasks to confront immediately.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The confirmation of the end of Buck’s chairmanship is expected to allow the Blues hierarchy to step up their transfer business.

But Chelsea are also never prone to move in haste, and are again thought to be prepared to stay calm while targeting a number of new arrivals.

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde remains ready to join the Blues, but Chelsea are yet to strike a deal with the Spanish club on a fee for the France international.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie