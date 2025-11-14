Cristiano Ronaldo could be suspended for Portugal’s opening World Cup games

CRISTIANO RONALDO COULD miss the opening two matches of next summer’s World Cup after his red card for Portugal against the Republic of Ireland.

The 40-year-old forward was sent off for swinging an elbow at Irish defender Dara O’Shea during Thursday night’s World Cup qualifier in Dublin.

Ronaldo will definitely serve a one-match ban in Portugal’s final qualifier against Armenia on Sunday but could face a three-match suspension.

FIFA’s disciplinary code states violent conduct should lead to a suspension of at least three matches, as should any offence of assault, including “elbowing, punching, kicking, biting, spitting at or hitting an opponent”.

If they win their group, as still seems likely despite their defeat to Ireland, a three-game ban would mean Ronaldo missing Portugal’s first two group games at the 2026 finals, which he confirmed earlier this week would “definitely” be his last.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez defended his skipper after the match, saying: “The red card is just a captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games – I think that just deserves credit – and today, I thought it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team.

“He was 60 minutes or 58 minutes in the box being grabbed, being pulled, being pushed and obviously when he tries to get away from the defender…

“I think the action looks worse than what it actually is, I don’t think it’s an elbow, I think it’s a full body, but from where the camera is, it looks like an elbow. But we accept it.

“The only thing that leaves a bitter taste in my mouth is at the (pre-match) press conference, (the Ireland) coach (Heimir Hallgrimsson) was talking about the aspect of the referees being influenced, and then a big centre-half falls on the floor so dramatically at the turn of Cristiano’s body.”