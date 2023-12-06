O'Gara handed one-match ban for La Rochelle's Champions Cup opener with Leinster

STADE ROCHELAIS HEAD coach Ronan O’Gara will be in the stands for Sunday’s Investec Champions Cup opener against Leinster after he was hit with a one-match ban in a French disciplinary hearing.

O’Gara was cited for an interaction with the match officials during La Rochelle’s Top 14 defeat to Racing 92 last month.

Writing in his Irish Examiner column, O’Gara said his citing related to “brief words with the fourth and fifth officials at half time regarding the non-award of a penalty try for La Rochelle by the referee, Adrien Descottes.

“I have been cited for what is obliquely called ‘not good behaviour’.”

He was handed a one-match ban for “indiscipline” at a sitting of the Ligue Nationale Rugby (LNR) Discipline and Regulations Commission on Wednesday.

O’Gara’s suspension takes immediate effect, ruling him out of the holders’ much-anticipated rematch against last year’s beaten finalists.

Wing Teddy Thomas will also miss Sunday’s game after he was given a five-week ban following his red card in the same game.

Thomas was cited for a dangerous tackle, carrying an entry point of 10 weeks which was then reduced to five due to mitigating factors, ruling him out until 31 December.