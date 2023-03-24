Advertisement
Ronan O'Gara.
# la rochelle
Ronan O'Gara rules out role with New Zealand coach Robertson as focus on club game
The former Ireland out-half is focused on coaching La Rochelle.
1 hour ago

RONAN O’GARA HAS ruled himself out of a potential coaching role alongside new All Blacks boss Scott Robertson.

New Zealand announced this week that Robertson would take charge from 2024, replacing Ian Foster.

O’Gara previously worked with Robertson at Crusaders, enjoying huge success, but the former Irish out-half stated in his Irish Examiner column this morning that he is focused on his current role as coach of La Rochelle.

In December, O’Gara admitted he had been contacted by the RFU, sounded out about a role as England head coach, but a role in the international game was not on his radar.

“Maybe if this was after our Crusaders stint, or some time in the future when coaches will be moving more freely between the hemispheres, it would have been an intriguing proposition – not suggesting in any way that he would have been interested in hooking up again – but realistically we have done the family thing in a different hemisphere,” stated O’Gara today.

“It would, metaphorically as much as literally, have been turning the world upside down again for me. My energy now is for the club game at least for another cycle, so then we can see what happens.”

La Rochelle are currently second in the Top 14 in France, taking on Bordeaux Begles tomorrow night. They are in Champions Cup action on Saturday 1 April, a last 16 tie at home to Gloucester. They lifted the title for the first time last year, defeating Leinster 24-21 in the final.

