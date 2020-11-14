BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 14 November 2020
Wayne Rooney to prepare Derby’s next match after Phillip Cocu departure

Derby have managed just six points this season and sit bottom of the table.

By Press Association Saturday 14 Nov 2020, 7:39 PM
Image: Nick Potts

WAYNE ROONEY WILL help Derby prepare for their next Sky Bet Championship fixture after the international break following the departure of manager Phillip Cocu.

Dutchman Cocu took over as Rams boss during the summer of 2019, when Frank Lampard had left for Chelsea.

However, Derby have managed just six points this season, and sit bottom of the table.

Assistant manager Chris Van Der Weerden and specialist first-team coach Twan Scheepers have also left their roles.

Following confirmation of Cocu’s departure by mutual consent, former England captain Rooney revealed he had been asked to help the squad prepare for the trip to Bristol City on November 21.

Former Everton and Manchester United forward Rooney joined the Rams during the January transfer window as the 35-year-old looked to take his first steps into coaching while also continuing his playing career.

“I am sorry that Phillip and his staff have left the club and want to thank him personally for all his help and encouragement as part of his coaching staff,” Rooney said in a statement released to the PA news agency.

“The most important thing now is to stabilise the club and start moving up the table. I have been asked to be part of the coaching staff to help the team’s preparations for next Saturday’s vital match against Bristol City.

“The coaches and I will speak with the players on Monday.”

