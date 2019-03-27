This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 27 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Best leaving retirement call on hold, but would dearly love to bow out with a trophy

The Ireland and Ulster hooker knows it will take a momentous 80-minute effort for Ulster to take down Leinster at the Aviva.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 1:00 AM
32 minutes ago 155 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4561840

SATURDAY WILL MARK Rory Best’s 75th European Cup appearance with Ulster and he is not yet prepared to deny himself the opportunity to hit 80 next season.

Rory Best Best aims a line-out during his first season. Source: INPHO

The hooker will turn 37 before this year’s World Cup and he admitted earlier this month that he will bow out of the international game in Japan.

For some players, that might be a natural time to hang up the boots altogether. His predecessor as Ireland captain and hooker, Keith Wood, is just one example who chose that finale.

However, by the time the Webb Ellis Cup is lifted, Best will already have the dreaded pre-season training behind him and he may feel that the six months to the end of Ulster’s 2019/20 season is worth sticking around for.

“I think it was the right time with Ireland. The World Cup was a really good goal for me,” Best said after training at Kingspan Stadium yesterday.

“It’s not just the games, it’s the preparation and everything that goes with it. In terms of Ulster, we haven’t had the conversation.

“I wanted to get back here and get settled in again and just see how things are going. I’ll have the conversation with Dan (McFarland) and Bryn (Cunningham) and see what everyone wants to do.

“It’s not something I’ve thought much about. Because the contract was up to the World Cup, I thought it was the right time to answer the question on that. But I’m not even sure on (Ulster future) myself.”

Rory Best after the game Bloodied, not bowed. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Best has been a tremendous servant to Ulster.He has never set his standards or targets for the province low, nor has he shied away from speaking about his desire to lift silverware for the Ravenhill faithful to celebrate. If that came to pass this season, then maybe that would be the early curtain-closer Best would accept.

“When I do retire, I’d love to go out lifting a trophy,” he says with a laugh after the potential irony of the silverware arriving after he bowed out is brought up.

But when I do (retire), I’ll be an Ulster fan. If I go and see them lift a trophy – I’d be severely pissed off if it was fairly soon (after retirement) – but you can still feel that you were part of a turning point.”

Prizes have proven elusive, there’s no escaping the 13-year-old dust in the northern province’s trophy cabinet. However much Ulster have improved this season after last year’s low ebbs there is still some way to go for them to prove themselves contenders for the Heineken Champions Cup or Pro14 crown.

Beating Leinster in the Aviva would be the place to start.

“We’re a long way off where Leinster are, as the league table shows, but I think that we’re getting closer. When we finally lift something, if I’m involved great, if I’m a fan, there’ll be a few mutterings under my breath, but ultimately I’ll be really happy for whoever is in that squad.”

Right now, and for the foreseeable future, Best is the beating heart of this team and all will turn to him for guidance and direction as they go in search of an unlikely win at the Aviva Stadium. He is reluctant to label any issue with Leinster a weakness, but he is certain there are footholds in the contest they can latch onto.

The key is stringing them together to complete an enormous climb.

“We know we are not going to get an infinite amount of chances. There is going to be at most a handful of chances, and to beat Leinster, you’ve got to take almost every one of them. That’s part of the exciting challenge.

Rory Best Source: Darren Kidd/INPHO

“We’ve also looked at bits of our games this season and said look: here are bits from, whatever, 10 minutes from eight games where we’ve shown how good we can be. Well, the challenge is, can we piece all that together to produce 80 minutes?  Because it’s going to take that.

“Teams that beat Leinster are the teams that live with them for 80 minutes and don’t have that momentary lapse of concentration.

“It sounds very tough, and it is, that’s why they don’t lose many games.”

Fewer still on home turf and Best didn’t need a reminder to highlight that Ulster have only beaten Leinster in Dublin once since a vintage 1999 – the 18-22 win at the RDS in March 2013.

“They’ve been pretty good in those six years and we’ve been pretty crap at times.

“We’ve been good in between, but we’ve had moments when we haven’t been good. It’s something we don’t concentrate on now. All we can worry about is this game and that’s what matters.

“If we turn around and win, and it’s the first win in six years – we don’t care if it’s the first in 60 years – as long as it’s a win.”

Rory Best Best in training at Kingspan Stadium yesterday. Source: Matt Mackey/INPHO

Rank outsiders and massive underdogs they may be. But Best isn’t balking at the task ahead, it’s days like these, and better, that he is sticking around for.

“It’s the big games, this is why you play rugby. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to play rugby for Ulster for a long time.

There was a stage of my career when I didn’t think I’d ever play in one and then we got to four in a row. Then it flipped to thinking I’d never play in another one and to be here now is pretty special.

“Anyone that plays European rugby wants to play in the knock-out stages. And in Ireland we’re luckier again that most players in the provinces grew up wanting to play for those provinces.

“When you grow up wanting to play for that team and you get the chance to play in a quarter-final of the greatest club competition in the northern hemisphere, you have to pinch yourself how lucky you are.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Man City's Jesus hits double to seal unconvincing win for Brazil
    Man City's Jesus hits double to seal unconvincing win for Brazil
    Spain labour to victory in the absence of manager
    Sampdoria veteran makes history as Italy romp to victory
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests
    Irish Player Ratings: Whelan and McGoldrick star in feel-good Irish win against Georgia
    Conor Hourihane's ace ensures a happy homecoming for Mick McCarthy
    FAI
    'We've always gotten the sense that power in Irish football rests in one man... That's not a healthy situation'
    'We've always gotten the sense that power in Irish football rests in one man... That's not a healthy situation'
    Tennis balls rain down on the Aviva Stadium in anti-FAI protest
    Seven in 10 people don't support John Delaney's continued involvement with the FAI

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie