Former Derry manager Rory Gallagher temporarily banned from taking teams

ULSTER GAA HAVE made the decision to ban the former Derry manager, Rory Gallagher, from coaching teams while an ongoing safeguarding investigation is taking place.

Footage emerged in The Sunday World newspaper of Gallagher allegedly taking a training session at Monaghan club Corduff, managed by former Monaghan manager, Seamus McEnaney, last week.

Advertisement

Gallagher had an active role in coaching the club last year when they reached the Ulster Intermediate club final, only to be beaten by Tyrone’s Galbally.

In the meantime, allegations of domestic abuse were made against Gallagher by his estranged wife, Nicola Gallagher.

Rory Gallagher responded by stating that any allegations were investigated and no charges were brought. He later then “stepped back” from his role as Derry manager the week of the Ulster final, before “stepping away” at a later time.

At present, the Ulster Council is conducting a safeguarding investigation into Gallagher, which will determine his future suitability for managing or coaching teams.

While he took leave of his role with Derry, team coach Ciaran Meenagh took up the responsibility. However, Derry GAA have not confirmed who will be their manager for 2024.

On Sunday night, a statement was released that said: “Ulster GAA wish to confirm that Mr Rory Gallagher has been temporarily debarred, without prejudice, from the GAA until the Ulster GAA Safeguarding Panel conclude their work. We will not be making any further comment on these matters at this time.”