Rory McIlroy. Alamy Stock Photo
Rory McIlroy confirms he will play in 2025 Irish Open at The K Club

The Northern Irishman finished second to Rasmus Højgaard at the 2024 Irish Open at Royal County Down.
3.31pm, 21 Jan 2025

RORY McILROY HAS confirmed he will play in the Irish Open at The K Club later this year.

The Northern Irishman won The Irish Open at the Kildare venue in 2016 and will be back at The K Club for this year’s edition, which takes place from 4-7 September – three weeks out from The Ryder Cup.

McIlroy finished second to Rasmus Højgaard at the 2024 Irish Open at Royal County Down.

“I’m excited to be returning to The K Club for the Irish Open later this year,” McIlroy said.

“Playing in the Irish Open, in front of your home fans, is always a special experience. Growing up as a kid, I have so many great memories of going to the Irish Open, soaking up the atmosphere and hoping to catch a glimpse of some of my favourite players.

“The support the Irish players receive is unmatched. The scenes at Royal County Down last year were unforgettable. While I unfortunately came up just short that week, the roars walking down the 18th hole and the energy from the crowd will stay with me forever.

“The K Club has always been a fantastic venue, and I’m sure the fans will be out in force again this year. I can’t wait to be a part of it and to share another amazing week with everyone there.” 

