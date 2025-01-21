Rory McIlroy confirms he will play in 2025 Irish Open at The K Club

RORY McILROY HAS confirmed he will play in the Irish Open at The K Club later this year.

The Northern Irishman won The Irish Open at the Kildare venue in 2016 and will be back at The K Club for this year’s edition, which takes place from 4-7 September – three weeks out from The Ryder Cup.

McIlroy finished second to Rasmus Højgaard at the 2024 Irish Open at Royal County Down.

“I’m excited to be returning to The K Club for the Irish Open later this year,” McIlroy said.

“Playing in the Irish Open, in front of your home fans, is always a special experience. Growing up as a kid, I have so many great memories of going to the Irish Open, soaking up the atmosphere and hoping to catch a glimpse of some of my favourite players.

“The support the Irish players receive is unmatched. The scenes at Royal County Down last year were unforgettable. While I unfortunately came up just short that week, the roars walking down the 18th hole and the energy from the crowd will stay with me forever.

“The K Club has always been a fantastic venue, and I’m sure the fans will be out in force again this year. I can’t wait to be a part of it and to share another amazing week with everyone there.”