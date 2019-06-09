Rory McIlroy wins Canadian Open after stunning display

RORY MCILROY HAS won the 2019 RBC Canadian Open.

The Holywood man blitzed the field at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Ontario, on fire in the final round on his way to victory.

McIlroy carded 61 in his final round, bagging a 16th PGA Tour victory ahead of the US Open at Pebble Beach next week.

Offaly’s Shane Lowry finished tied for second with USA’s Webb Simpson.

