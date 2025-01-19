Advertisement
More Stories
Rory McIlroy in action today. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeGolf

Rory McIlroy's late surge not enough for dramatic victory in Dubai

Tom McKibbin finished on 11-under par with Englishman Tyrrell Hatton coming out on top.
1.08pm, 19 Jan 2025

RORY McILROY PRODUCED a final-round surge in the Dubai Desert Classic but still just short of a dramatic victory.

The Holywood native finished in a tie for fourth place on 12-under par after fine six-under display. Tom McKibbin was one shot adrift on 11-under.

Tyrrell Hatton was the outright winner on 15-under while Daniel Hillier was second just one shot adrift.

McIlroy made a bad start with a bogey five on the par-four second before responding immediately with a birdie on the third, and then another on the par-three seventh.

Three more birdies from the first four holes after the turn gave him real momentum for the finish and one more followed on the 16th before a final flourish on the 18th.

More to follow…

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie