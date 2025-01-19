Rory McIlroy's late surge not enough for dramatic victory in Dubai

RORY McILROY PRODUCED a final-round surge in the Dubai Desert Classic but still just short of a dramatic victory.

The Holywood native finished in a tie for fourth place on 12-under par after fine six-under display. Tom McKibbin was one shot adrift on 11-under.

Tyrrell Hatton was the outright winner on 15-under while Daniel Hillier was second just one shot adrift.

McIlroy made a bad start with a bogey five on the par-four second before responding immediately with a birdie on the third, and then another on the par-three seventh.

Advertisement

Three more birdies from the first four holes after the turn gave him real momentum for the finish and one more followed on the 16th before a final flourish on the 18th.

More to follow…