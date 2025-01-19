The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Rory McIlroy's late surge not enough for dramatic victory in Dubai
RORY McILROY PRODUCED a final-round surge in the Dubai Desert Classic but still just short of a dramatic victory.
The Holywood native finished in a tie for fourth place on 12-under par after fine six-under display. Tom McKibbin was one shot adrift on 11-under.
Tyrrell Hatton was the outright winner on 15-under while Daniel Hillier was second just one shot adrift.
McIlroy made a bad start with a bogey five on the par-four second before responding immediately with a birdie on the third, and then another on the par-three seventh.
Three more birdies from the first four holes after the turn gave him real momentum for the finish and one more followed on the 16th before a final flourish on the 18th.
More to follow…
