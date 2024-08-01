Play suspended with McIlroy five off lead and Lowry yet to finish round

RORY McILROY IS five shots off clubhouse leader Hideki Matsuyama in the men’s competition at Le Golf National.

Shane Lowry was one of the later starters and was one-under through 17 holes before play was suspended due to ligthning.

McIlroy, playing alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler who finished on four-under, saw out his round on three-under after some disappointing bogeys bookended his day’s play.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry on the 16th hole. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

A three putt on 18 saw him drop a shot having also bogeyed the second hole.

Birdies on the third and fifth followed with an eagle just before the turn providing momentum for the back nine.

Frustratingly for McIlroy and Team Ireland, dropped shots on 10 and 12 undone earlier good work, yet the Holywood native responded with successive birdies on 13, 14 and 15.