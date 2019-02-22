This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rory McIlroy seizes one-shot lead at WGC-Mexico

He fired an eight-under 63 to take the first-round lead at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Feb 2019, 7:35 AM
1 hour ago 835 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4506950
Out in front: Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy.
Out in front: Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy.
Out in front: Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy.

RORY MCILROY MADE a great start at the WGC-Mexico Championship, while Tiger Woods struggled to get going on Thursday.

McIlroy, 29, is in the solo lead after shooting an eight-under 63 in his opening round.

The Holywood native was good to start the day, but he was great after making the turn as he made an eagle on his 10th hole – the first at the course – and went four under on his first four holes on his back nine.

His putting was especially good as he made a slew of long putts.

Dustin Johnson is in outright second one shot back of McIlroy after a seven-under 64.

The world number three and two-time champion started his day with three straight birdies and went bogey-free for his round.

Woods struggled to get going in his round. The 14-time major winner started his day with a double-bogey and had an up-and-down afternoon with four birdies to go with the double-bogey and two more bogeys.

He shot an even-par 71 to finish the day in a tie for 25th.

Justin Thomas is in a tie for third with Matt Kuchar at five under, Billy Horschel is in seventh at three under and Xander Schauffele is in a tie for 11th at two under.

Bryson DeChambeau (four over), Jordan Spieth (four over) and defending champion Phil Mickelson (eight over) will have to scramble mightily to get into any semblance of contention.

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy and discuss the week’s biggest stories in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

