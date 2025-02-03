'Really, really happy with where everything is' - McIlroy reflects on Pebble Beach triumph

SPEAKING TO SKY Sports after his 27th PGA Tour victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rory McIlroy said he felt his golf game was close to its’ peak.

An eagle and three birdies in a six-hole stretch led to him posting a final round score of 66, leaving him two shots ahead of Ryder Cup team mate Shane Lowry.

Asked if this was the best version of himself, McIlroy told Sky Sports: “Yeah I’m close, I’m pretty close. I feel like I controlled my ball flight well in the crosswinds this week I drove the ball really well.

“I think I’ll always nitpick and there’s always things about my game that I want to try to get better, because that’s just who I am. I’m trying to get the most out of myself all the time, but I also have to accept at the same time where my game’s at right now.”

He continued, “It is in a really good shape and probably as sharp as it’s ever been at the end of January, start of February, heading into the season. So really, really happy with where everything is.

“I’ve talked a lot about this year trying to limit the mistakes and trying to keep the big numbers and the destructive swings off the scorecard,” McIlroy added. “For the most part this week, I did that. The game can start to become pretty simple and feel pretty easy when you’re not making bogeys.

“I know I’m going to hit enough good golf shots to give myself plenty of birdie opportunities, it’s just a matter of, getting that odd up and down to keep the round and the momentum of the round going. I did that really well this week.

“I think my short game was really good this week. I looked at my short game last year, it was very, it was very volatile, very up and down. I’d have some good weeks, but then I’d have some bad weeks. Just trying to just get a little bit more consistency in there.”

Lowry’s own finish was impressive, with five birdies over the last eight holes bringing him a second-place finish ahead of Lucas Glover and Justin Rose.

“He [McIlroy] is just so in control,” said Lowry, who played alongside McIlroy and Straka during the final round. “He drives the ball incredibly well, he always does. He was in control of his ball today and he putted nicely. It all came together.

“He just played great today, that’s what he did. He took control of the tournament. When I was making birdies, he was throwing birdies back. Then he made eagle on 14 and that was pretty much it.”