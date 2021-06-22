Membership : Access or Sign Up
McIlroy and Lowry to represent Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics

The Irish pair were among the 60 players included in the field.

By The42 Team Tuesday 22 Jun 2021, 5:40 PM
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.
Image: Bradley Collyer
Image: Bradley Collyer

RORY MCILROY AND Shane Lowry will represent Ireland at the Olympic Games in Tokyo as the field for the men’s golf competition was announced.

The Irish pair were among the 60 players included in the field, which was based on world rankings with one position guaranteed for a Japanese player.

Also, no nation can select more than four golfers and no more than two if they’re ranked outside the top 15.

Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer, Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood all declined the invite to take part. 

Lowry is currently ranked 18th in the world after his fourth place finish at the PGA Championship in Kiawah Island, while McIlroy is sixth following his Wells Fargo Championship win in Quail Hollow.

Both players pulled out of the 2016 Olympics in Rio, citing concerns over the Zika virus.

Olympic men’s golf field

Jon Rahm (ESP)
Justin Thomas (USA)
Collin Morikawa (USA)
Xander Schauffele (USA)
Bryson DeChambeau (USA)
Rory McIlroy (IRL)
Viktor Hovland (NOR)
Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)
Paul Casey (GBR)
Abraham Ancer (MEX)
Sungjae Im (KOR)
Cameron Smith (AUS)
Joaquin Niemann (CHI)
Tommy Fleetwood (GBR)
Corey Conners (CAN)
Victor Perez (FRA)
Garrick Higgo (RSA)
Shane Lowry (IRL)
Marc Leishman (AUS)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)
Siwoo Kim (KOR)
Carlos Ortiz (MEX)
Mackenzie Hughes (CAN)
Sebastian Munoz (COL)
Guido Migliozzi (ITA)
Emiliano Grillo (ARG)
Rikuya Hoshino (JPN)
Antoine Rozner (FRA)
Thomas Detry (BEL)
Alex Noren (SWE)
Thomas Pieters (BEL)
Kalle Samooja (FIN)
Matthias Schwab (AUT)
Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN)
Sami Valimaki (FIN)
Jazz Janewattananond (THA)
Jhonattan Vegas (VEN)
Francesco Molinari (ITA)
Henrik Norlander (SWE)
Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP)
Guillermo Mito Pereira (CHI)
Joachim Hansen (DEN)
Rory Sabbatini (SVK)
Sepp Straka (AUT)
Ryan Fox (NZL)
C.T. Pan (TPE)
Adrian Meronk (POL)
Maximilian Kieffer (GER)
Juvic Pagunsan (PHI)
Ondrej Lieser (CZE)
Scott Vincent (ZIM)
Gunn Charoenkul (THA)
Hurly Long (GER)
Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)
Rafael Campos (PUR)
Gavin Green (MAS)
Carl Yuan (CHN)
Kristian Krogh Johannessen (NOR)
Wu Ashun (CHN)
Anirban Lahiri (IND)

