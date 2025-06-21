Double bogey proves costly as McIlroy slips back at Travellers Championship

RORY MCILROY HAS slipped back at the PGA Travelers Championship, sitting nine shots off the lead heading into the final round.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood, seeking his first PGA Tour title, fired a seven-under par 63 to seize a three-stroke lead at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The 34-year-old Merseysider eagled the par-five 13th for the second consecutive day on the way to standing on 16-under 194 after 54 holes at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

American Russell Henley, who won his fifth career PGA title in March at Bay Hill, matched his career-low PGA round with a bogey-free 61 to share second on 197 with US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, who shot 63.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy and world number five Justin Thomas stumbled to fall well back, Scheffler and Thomas having shared the 36-hole lead with Fleetwood.

McIlroy, who was four off the lead coming into the third round, fired a 68 to stand on seven-under. He birdied four of the first eight holes, his longest putt among them from 11 feet at the fourth, before a double bogey at 12 dropped him back, taking four to reach the green after going long with his approach. He recovered with a birdie on 15 but dropped another on the next hole.

Shane Lowry improved his position with a round of 66 to bring him up to a share of 51st place on one-over. After opening rounds of 72 and 73, Lowry started with back-to-back birdies on the second and third before adding another birdie at the 7th. A bogey at 11 was his only setback of the day as he recovered with two more birdies on 14 and 17.

Defending champion Scheffler struggled on his 29th birthday, making an triple bogey and a double bogey in the same round for the first time in his career in firing a 72 to stand on 203.

Scheffler made his first triple bogey since last August, missing the first green from a nearby bunker, then finding the rough.

Last month’s PGA Championship winner found water off the eighth tee on the way to a double bogey.

Thomas, a two-time major winner, took a quadruple-bogey nine at the 13th, losing his tee shot into left rough and needing three shots to escape greenside rough, on the way to shooting 73 to stand on 204.

