Bath confirm signing of Ross Molony from Leinster

BATH RUGBY HAVE confirmed the signing of Ross Molony from Leinster.

The 29-year-old lock joins on a three-year-deal ahead of the 2024/25 season.

“Ross is a true professional and his journey in rugby is a testament to this,” Bath Head of Rugby Johann van Graan said.

Advertisement

“His work ethic and leadership are some of his key characteristics and I believe he will play a huge part in our journey in the next number of years. What struck me is the quality of a human being Ross is.”

🇮🇪Dublin ➡️ Bath🛁



Welcome to the Blue, Black and White, Ross Molony 👊



Read the full story 👉 https://t.co/tHbeHEyp6O #OurJourney pic.twitter.com/WSDV34t1Y1 — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) April 16, 2024

Molony made his Leinster debut at the age of 19 — while still on an Academy contract — against Zebre Parma in February 2015.

The Dubliner has won more than 175 caps for the eastern province and helped them to Pro 14 glory on four occasions. He started both recent Champions Cup finals against La Rochelle, and featured off the bench in last weekend’s quarter-final win at the Aviva Stadium.

"Pulling on a Leinster shirt is all that I ever dreamed about." 💙



With @BathRugby confirming his signature this morning, Ross Molony has issued an open letter to Leinster supports here ➡️ https://t.co/xDeinDNKeR



Thanks for everything, Ross! 🙌#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/Dk4NlVmflu — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 16, 2024

Molony actually made his Champions Cup debut against Bath in January 2016, and was named Man of the Match.

“Pulling on a Leinster shirt is all that I ever dreamed about,” he wrote in an emotional open letter to Leinster supporters as his departure was confirmed.