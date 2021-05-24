Roy Keane and Gary Neville to feature as part of ITV's punditry line-up at Euros

ROY KEANE and Gary Neville are among the stellar names set to feature as part of ITV’s coverage of the Euros this summer.

The broadcaster will be showing live games and highlights packages on ITV and ITV4, and announced its punditry line-up today.

A press release confirmed: “Led by main presenters Mark Pougatch and Seema Jaswal, as well as Reshmin Chowdhury, ITV’s Euros squad will offer a wealth of insight, expertise and opinion from a punditry line-up of Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira, Graeme Souness, Ashley Cole, Eni Aluko, Robert Earnshaw, Emma Hayes, Nigel de Jong, John Collins, Joe Ledley, Nadia Nadim, Scott Brown and Andros Townsend.

“Commentary will come from Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Joe Speight, Seb Hutchinson and Tom Gayle, supported by co-commentators Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist and John Hartson.

“ITV will once again employ a referee analyst with former elite referee Peter Walton on hand to explain and clarify key decisions.

“Reporting during the tournament, which is uniquely hosted in 11 cities across the continent, will be Gabriel Clarke, Michelle Owen and Raman Bhardwaj.

“ITV will exclusively show 27 live games in a packed schedule beginning with a group stage that includes the two evening England group stage games – the hotly anticipated clash with Scotland at Wembley in a re-match of the memorable Euro 1996 match, as well as the final group match against the Czech Republic.

“The first weeks of the Euros on ITV will also bring viewers the showdown between world champions France and Germany, Wales v Italy, Scotland’s final group game v Croatia, current European champions Portugal v Germany as well as matches involving European giants Spain, the Netherlands and many people’s favourites, the star-studded Belgium side.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Take a look at @ITV's team for Euro 2020 🙌⬇️ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) May 24, 2021

Rival broadcaster the BBC, meanwhile, confirmed their punditry team for the tournament last week, with Cesc Fabregas, Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer among those set to feature.

However, Irish broadcaster RTE has yet to officially announce who will be part of their line-up.

The Euros will take place this summer, starting on 11 June and finishing on 11 July.