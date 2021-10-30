Keane lays into Man United defenders, blasts 'robot' Maguire for interviews in latest seething rant

ROY KEANE SAYS Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were “a disgrace” to Manchester United during his former club’s 5-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend, and believes that Crystal Palace wouldn’t be interested in re-signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka whom he says “has no feel for the ball” and is “not good enough for Man United”.

During one of his now trademark pieces of emotive punditry on Sky Sports prior to Tottenham versus Man United this afternoon, Keane especially directed his ire towards captain Maguire, saying the England defender sounded like “a robot” during his apologetic post-match interviews — before offering his own impression.

He also stressed that Shaw, one of United and England’s form players last season and during the Euros, had regressed significantly this term.

"I'm fed up with this chat after games." 😡



Roy Keane was not happy with the performances from the Manchester United players and their reactions following the defeat to Liverpool pic.twitter.com/ZquHopS2uc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 30, 2021

“United have so many talented players, particularly going forward,” Keane said. “Obviously, there are huge question marks over the two lads in midfield (Fred and Scott McTominay).

But individual performances… Maguire and Shaw last week — they were a disgrace. And absolute disgrace to the club. And these are established international footballers. Wan-Bissaka… I don’t even think Palace would take him back now. He’s not good enough for Man United. No feel for the ball, decision-making…

“But what Man United have always had over the years, whatever about talented players, is players with character and personalities. I don’t see it with this group.

“I heard Maguire talking during the week. He was like a robot. He was like [crude impression of Maguire]… Like, no emotion behind it! And these guys are on the back of a good European Championships for England, so they’ve turned up before for big matches.

“And Shaw has fallen back into his old habits from a few years ago.

Again, I’m fed up with this chat after games and people apologising. Harry Maguire talking about, ‘We need to come together as a group.’ No — you need to sort your game out. If you’re going to be the leader of that group, you need to do the basics right. Do your own job.

“And people keep saying he mightn’t be fit. He mightn’t be fit? He gave away a goal against Leicester a few weeks ago, it had nothing to do with fitness. It was just a lack of professionalism. It’s not doing his job properly.”