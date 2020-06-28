Case for the defence: Keane says Man Utd are a couple of years off challenging for title again

MAN UTD ARE a ‘year or two’ away from competing for the Premier League title again, according to the club’s former skipper Roy Keane.

Keane’s former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is at the wheel and is tasked with now knocking Liverpool off their perch once again.

United booked a spot in the semi-finals of the FA Cup yesterday by beating Norwich 2-1 after extra-time but they lie 37 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s men in the league table.

“They’re a few players off yet,” Keane told the Sunday Independent. “They have obviously strengthened but the league table doesn’t lie. Look at their points total.

“I know people say they’ve had one or two decent results – against Man City and Liverpool – but it’s all about the points. So, no, I don’t see United competing in the next year or two for the league.

“I think there’s going to be improvement and they will close the gap, but there is a bit of work to be done for Ole and the players. They’re missing something. They haven’t been consistent enough.

“People have analysed it and said Man United’s strength at the moment is on the counter-attack. But the problem has been when they had a lot of possession; breaking teams down. But with one or two players coming back, United will certainly be pushing to get in that fourth position.

“But [from] trying to get fourth and winning the league is a big leap. They need one or two players. When you’re at big clubs, everyone loves talking about buying attacking players, because people say you’re only as good as your goalscorers. I think United are a bit short at the back.”