This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 28 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Case for the defence: Keane says Man Utd are a couple of years off challenging for title again

‘I think United are a bit short at the back,’ the former club captain says.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Jun 2020, 4:04 PM
17 minutes ago 397 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5135444
Roy Keane: the table doesn't lie.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Roy Keane: the table doesn't lie.
Roy Keane: the table doesn't lie.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

MAN UTD ARE a ‘year or two’ away from competing for the Premier League title again, according to the club’s former skipper Roy Keane. 

Keane’s former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is at the wheel and is tasked with now knocking Liverpool off their perch once again. 

United booked a spot in the semi-finals of the FA Cup yesterday by beating Norwich 2-1 after extra-time but they lie 37 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s men in the league table.

“They’re a few players off yet,” Keane told the Sunday Independent. “They have obviously strengthened but the league table doesn’t lie. Look at their points total.

“I know people say they’ve had one or two decent results – against Man City and Liverpool – but it’s all about the points. So, no, I don’t see United competing in the next year or two for the league.

“I think there’s going to be improvement and they will close the gap, but there is a bit of work to be done for Ole and the players. They’re missing something. They haven’t been consistent enough.

“People have analysed it and said Man United’s strength at the moment is on the counter-attack. But the problem has been when they had a lot of possession; breaking teams down. But with one or two players coming back, United will certainly be pushing to get in that fourth position.

“But [from] trying to get fourth and winning the league is a big leap. They need one or two players. When you’re at big clubs, everyone loves talking about buying attacking players, because people say you’re only as good as your goalscorers. I think United are a bit short at the back.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie