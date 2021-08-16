Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 16 August 2021
RTÉ and Virgin Media to show Shamrock Rovers' Europa Conference League ties

Both games against FC Flora Tallinn will be available to Irish TV viewers.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 16 Aug 2021, 6:06 PM
18 minutes ago 1,329 Views 1 Comment
Shamrock Rovers players celebrate (file pic).
Image: Dejan Lopicic/INPHO
Shamrock Rovers players celebrate (file pic).
Shamrock Rovers players celebrate (file pic).
Image: Dejan Lopicic/INPHO

Updated at 18.06

BOTH OF Shamrock Rovers’ Europa League play-off ties will be available to watch on Irish TV, it has been confirmed.

The Hoops meet Estonian Champions, FC Flora Tallinn, in the play-off round over two legs on 19 and 26 August.

The winner of the tie will progress to the competition’s group stages, where a number of high-profile sides are set to compete, with Roma, Tottenham, Feyenoord and Anderlecht among the teams aiming to progress.

The first leg at the A. Le Coq Arena (kick-off: 5pm Irish time) will be shown on Virgin Media Two, while the second leg (kick-off: 7.45pm) at Tallaght Stadium will be broadcast on RTÉ Two.

A Shamrock Rovers statement added: “Whilst preparations were being put in place to offer a live stream of the games on club channel SRFC TV, the club is delighted that both games will now be available to the maximum potential viewership. We are delighted to have both Virgin Media Television and RTÉ TV partner with us in Europe.”

Broadcasters’ failure to show previous European matches involving Irish teams this season had been a subject of criticism, with Rovers boss Stephen Bradley and Bohemians manager Keith Long among those to weigh in on the argument.

Meanwhile, it has also been announced that the number of people permitted to attend at Tallaght has been increased to 3,500 for the second leg.

Previously, attendance had been limited at 1,500, including for Dundalk’s recent game at the ground against Vitesse.

A Rovers statement added: “The game will be part of a test event series with reduced social distancing of 1 metre. We would like to thank the Department of Sport and the Public Health Authorities for granting us permission to hold the test event at Tallaght Stadium with the reduced social distancing and the support of the FAI in the application.

“Tickets will go on sale online on Tuesday morning (17th August) for Club Members and 2021 season ticket holders. Following that sales window, the remaining tickets will be made available to 2020 season ticket holders. Should any remain after that, they will go on general sale.”

