RTÉ announce new camogie broadcast deal running until 2027

RTÉ SPORT HAVE announced a new deal with the Camogie Association that will see a minimum of nine games shown live on television each year.

The agreement will run until 2027.

Included in the deal, which runs from this year, are the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior, intermediate and junior championship finals. The two Senior championship semi-finals and two senior championship quarter-finals will also be shown.

Advertisement

It also includes the Littlewoods Ireland National League finals and the AIB senior club finals.

This year’s All-Ireland senior, intermediate and junior finals will be televised on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player as a triple header from Croke Park on Sunday, 7 August while the league final between Cork and Galway will be live from Croke Park on Sunday, 9 April.

“The fact we are now covering the final stages at championship, league and club competition shows our commitment as well as both the growth and strength of the game in recent years and the ongoing rise in playing standards,” said RTÉ group head of sport, Declan McBennett.

“The camogie coverage is one key plank for RTÉ in building coverage across Women’s sport where visibility remains the key driver is assisting with participation and playing numbers.”

Camogie President Hilda Breslin expressed her delight that the sport will get more exposure.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“Camogie has never been of a higher standard or more entertaining, it stands out as one of the most exciting TV sports spectacles. Our sportswomen excel at the top of the fastest and most skilful women’s field sport in the world.

“I am delighted that the continued commitment of our national broadcaster means more people than ever before will get to see our most important matches.”