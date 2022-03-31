Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 31 March 2022
Advertisement

RTÉ announce new camogie broadcast deal running until 2027

The deal will see a minimum of nine games shown live on television each year.

By Maurice Brosnan Thursday 31 Mar 2022, 12:04 PM
43 minutes ago 255 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5726337
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

RTÉ SPORT HAVE announced a new deal with the Camogie Association that will see a minimum of nine games shown live on television each year.

The agreement will run until 2027. 

Included in the deal, which runs from this year, are the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior, intermediate and junior championship finals. The two Senior championship semi-finals and two senior championship quarter-finals will also be shown.

It also includes the Littlewoods Ireland National League finals and the AIB senior club finals.

This year’s All-Ireland senior, intermediate and junior finals will be televised on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player as a triple header from Croke Park on Sunday, 7 August while the league final between Cork and Galway will be live from Croke Park on Sunday, 9 April.

“The fact we are now covering the final stages at championship, league and club competition shows our commitment as well as both the growth and strength of the game in recent years and the ongoing rise in playing standards,” said RTÉ group head of sport, Declan McBennett.

“The camogie coverage is one key plank for RTÉ in building coverage across Women’s sport where visibility remains the key driver is assisting with participation and playing numbers.”

Camogie President Hilda Breslin expressed her delight that the sport will get more exposure. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Camogie has never been of a higher standard or more entertaining, it stands out as one of the most exciting TV sports spectacles. Our sportswomen excel at the top of the fastest and most skilful women’s field sport in the world.

“I am delighted that the continued commitment of our national broadcaster means more people than ever before will get to see our most important matches.”

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie