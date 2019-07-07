Do you agree with the RTÉ panel's World Cup team of the tournament?

The RTE panel reveal their best XI from the Women's World Cup. #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/KLawWal3vy — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 7, 2019

THERE WERE SOME tough calls as the RTÉ panel named their best XI for the 2019 Women’s World Cup today.

Richie Sadlier, Emma Byrne and Lisa Fallon unsurprisingly went with Sari van Veenendaal in goals. The Dutch stopper kept her side in it for long spells of today’s final and was subsequently rewarded afterwards with the Golden Glove.

In defence, England’s Lucy Bronze, who claimed a silver in the race for the Golden Ball, slotted in at right-back.

At centre-back, England’s Steph Houghton and Italy’s Sara Gama were given the nod, after their sides reached the semi-finals and quarter-finals respectively.

Crystal Dunn, who delivered one of a series of impressive performances in today’s final, made the cut at right-back.

In midfield, they went with France’s Amandine Henry, along with USA pair Julie Ertz and 24-year-old Rose Lavelle, with the latter getting bronze in the race for the Golden Ball, after scoring three goals, including a superb effort to seal her side’s victory in the final.

England’s Ellen White and American duo Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe completed the team. There were few surprises with those forward selections. Rapinoe won both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball, while White got bronze in the battle for the latter prize.

There was no place for another US star, however. Alex Morgan, who was pipped to the Golden Boot by Rapinoe, was omitted.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!