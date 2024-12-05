Nominees for RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year revealed

ATHLETES ACROSS A range of sports including have been nominated for the RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year.

A cyclist, a javelin thrower, a swimmer, a sailor and two boxers have been nominated.

Ireland and Brighton striker Evan Ferguson won the prize last year.

This year’s nominees are:

Lucy Bénézet-Minns

One of Ireland’s top cycling prospects, Bénézet-Minns was the Women’s Points Race gold medallist at the Junior Track European Championships.

Kyla Doyle

A gold medallist at the boxing World Youth Championships and European Youth Championships.

Oisín Joyce

Javelin thrower Joyce won bronze at the World Athletics U20 Championships.

Eve McMahon. Dave Branigan / INPHO Dave Branigan / INPHO / INPHO

Eve McMahon

Ireland’s youngest ever Olympic sailor after qualifying for Paris 2024, McMahon won the gold medal at the U21 ILCA 6 World Championships.

Róisín Ní Ríain

After making her Paralympic debut in Tokyo 2020, Ní Ríain took home a silver and bronze medal at this year’s games in Paris for the 100m Backstroke S13 and 200m Individual Medley SM13.

Adam Olaniyan

The boxer won gold at the European Youth Championships and bold at the World Youth Championships.

Joanne Cantwell, Darragh Maloney and Jacqui Hurley will present the RTÉ Sport Awards at 9:30pm on Sunday, 15 December.

The Awards being handed out on the night include RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year, RTÉ Sport Team of the Year, RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year and RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year.