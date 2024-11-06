BERNARD JACKMAN WEIGHED in on Munster’s future on Monday’s episode of Rugby Weekly Extra, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

“There’s a growing sense that Mike Prendergast is in pole position. Is that your sense of it and is that a good path to go down?” The 42’s Murray Kinsella asked.

“Felix Jones is out, apparently. I think they’re pretty clear that they want Prendergast to head up the rugby program,” Jackman said.

“I’m not quite sure what the title would be. Would it be head coach or senior coach kind of like Jacques Nienaber, and then would they go and try to find a Leo Cullen type? Or maybe they’ll make Ian Costello the Director of Rugby and find an Operations guy or girl.

“The Munster reaction on Saturday night will make people feel more comfortable. But it was never in doubt that Mike had the players backing. My thinking is don’t overload him now. They said when they signed Rassie that their long-term solution was to sign a Director of Rugby, and that’s why they went for him.

“Obviously Graham Rowntree didn’t seem to have a DOR, so yeah, just find out what strategy you want.”

Jackman added: “It looks like the IRFU are pretty comfortable with the situation we have in Ulster, Connacht and Leinster where you have a Guy Easterby, a Bryn Cunningham or a Tim Allnutt kind of doing that recruitment and retention piece, and allowing the coaches not have that conflict with players.”

“Obviously, Munster didn’t go down that route. Will they do that now? I don’t care if Munster copy everyone else either, but really be clear around what is important to Munster Rugby.

“It’s going to be really interesting to see how Munster find their way out of this current rut,” Jackman said.

