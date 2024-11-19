Caelan Doris and Aoife Wafer voted players of the year by rugby writers

CAELAN DORIS AND Aoife Wafer have been voted as players of the year by Irish rugby writers.

Ireland captain Doris led the international men’s side to a consecutive Six Nations title in March and has been a standout player for Ireland and his province Leinster on the domestic and European stages.

Wafer had an impressive season for the Ireland women’s team, who finished third in the Six Nations. Her efforts in the final round against Scotland helped secure qualification for both WXV1 and the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

Aoife Wafer. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“Being named the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s Player of the Year is a true honour,” said Wafer.

“I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished as a team this year, and I’m incredibly thankful for the support of everyone who has been a part of this journey. I’m looking forward to what’s next and continuing to grow as a player and a teammate.”

Doris said: “It’s been a memorable year and I’m very grateful for the unwavering support of our fans and the incredible efforts of my teammates across Leinster and Ireland. This award wouldn’t be possible without them. I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together in the coming year.”

The Ireland men’s team was named the Dave Guiney Team of the Year in recognition of their victory in the Six Nations.

For the third time in her career, Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe was named Ireland women’s 7s Player of the Year. A standout performer for Ireland in their historic first-ever Olympic Games in Paris, Murphy Crowe also helped secure the Women’s squad’s first-ever World Series Gold Medal last season, with a crucial try in the final against Australia.

Zac Ward picked up the men’s 7s award, after playing a pivotal role in Ireland’s qualification for the Olympics and their subsequent run, including scoring a try in their quarter-final against Fiji.

Also honoured on the night was former Connacht CEO, Gerry Kelly, who was awarded the Tom Rooney Award. Kelly became Connacht’s first CEO in 1999 and ushered in the professional era for the province and oversaw significant growth, including an increase in clubs from 16 to 28 and the development of rugby in non-traditional schools.

Ballyclare RFC were voted Club of the Year. Last season, they played at All-Ireland League level for the first time in their 75-year history having secured promotion through the play-offs. After edging Enniskillen to the Ulster Championship Division title – the first time they have topped the junior ranks in the province – they beat Monkstown 33-28.

Recognised prior to the event and honoured at the awards were hall of fame inductees Joy Neville and Keith Wood.

Media figures Edmund Van Esbeck and Len Dinneen were also awarded on the night with the Fred Cogley award.