Hearn confirms Ruiz v Joshua rematch for winter

PROMOTER EDDIE HEARN has confirmed Anthony Joshua has triggered the rematch clause in his contract and will look to avenge his seismic shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in November or December.

A venue for the big men’s sequel will be confirmed “shortly”, Hearn said on Twitter. It’s unclear as to whether it will take place in the States or in the UK.

Last Saturday night, the 268-pound Ruiz Jr — who earned the fight by messaging Hearn on Instagram after original opponent Jarrell Miller failed three drug tests — shocked the boxing world by blowing Joshua away in Madison Square Garden, New York.

En route to becoming the first-ever Mexican heavyweight world champion, California-born Ruiz peeled himself off the canvas to drop the previously unbeaten unified beltholder on four occasions, earning a sensational stand-up stoppage in the seventh.

Joshua, who was 1/33 to beat Ruiz, will get his chance for redemption in the latter quarter of this year, confirmed his promoter this evening.

“After meetings with AJ, Rob Mc [McCracken, trainer] and the management team in NY, we have today triggered the contracted rematch clause with Andy Ruiz Jnr,” Hearn said.

“The fight will take place in Nov/Dec at a venue to be confirmed shortly.”