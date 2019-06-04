This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hearn confirms Ruiz v Joshua rematch for winter

Joshua suffered a shock stoppage to the unfancied Mexican-American in New York on Saturday.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 7:10 PM
Anthony Joshua is felled by bolt-from-the-blue Mexican-American heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

PROMOTER EDDIE HEARN has confirmed Anthony Joshua has triggered the rematch clause in his contract and will look to avenge his seismic shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in November or December.

A venue for the big men’s sequel will be confirmed “shortly”, Hearn said on Twitter. It’s unclear as to whether it will take place in the States or in the UK.

Last Saturday night, the 268-pound Ruiz Jr — who earned the fight by messaging Hearn on Instagram after original opponent Jarrell Miller failed three drug tests — shocked the boxing world by blowing Joshua away in Madison Square Garden, New York.

En route to becoming the first-ever Mexican heavyweight world champion, California-born Ruiz peeled himself off the canvas to drop the previously unbeaten unified beltholder on four occasions, earning a sensational stand-up stoppage in the seventh.

Joshua, who was 1/33 to beat Ruiz, will get his chance for redemption in the latter quarter of this year, confirmed his promoter this evening.

“After meetings with AJ, Rob Mc [McCracken, trainer] and the management team in NY, we have today triggered the contracted rematch clause with Andy Ruiz Jnr,” Hearn said.

“The fight will take place in Nov/Dec at a venue to be confirmed shortly.”

Taylor finds more than she was looking for but disputed title win was no underhanded robbery

Gavan Casey
