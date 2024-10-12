Advertisement
Nations League

Saka and Jones ruled out of England’s clash with Finland

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka limped off during the loss to Greece.
1.05pm, 12 Oct 2024
BUKAYO SAKA IS out of England’s Nations League game against Finland on Sunday.

The winger limped off during the second half of Thursday’s humiliating defeat to Greece at Wembley and is not fit for the match in Helsinki.

He will now return to Arsenal for further assessment ahead of their Premier League clash with Bournemouth next weekend.

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is also out of the trip as he has a personal matter to deal with.

Jones was a late addition to the England squad ahead of the Greece game but was an unused substitute.

Harry Kane was one of 22 players who trained on Saturday, increasing hopes that the captain will be fit after missing Thursday’s game.

Kane could not overcome a knock picked up playing for Bayern Munich in time to feature and his absence prompted interim boss Lee Carsley to deploy an eyebrow-raising formation which had Jude Bellingham playing a ‘false 9’ in front of Phil Foden, Saka, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon.

It backfired as Greece won 2-1 to take control of League B Group 2, leaving England no room for any more slip-ups if they want to win the group and return to League A automatically.

Elsewhere in the group tomorrow, the Republic of Ireland face Greece in Athens.

