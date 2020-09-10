This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 10 September 2020
Advertisement

Bennett maintains healthy lead in green jersey, Roche takes top-10 finish in stage 12

Peter Sagan clawed back two points but still trails the Carrick-on-Suir native by 66 in the sprint standings.

By Press Association Thursday 10 Sep 2020, 4:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,024 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5201188
Overall leader Primoz Rogli (yellow) and sprint leader Sam Bennett (green) each retained their respective jerseys following stage 12.
Image: Thibault Camus
Overall leader Primoz Rogli (yellow) and sprint leader Sam Bennett (green) each retained their respective jerseys following stage 12.
Overall leader Primoz Rogli (yellow) and sprint leader Sam Bennett (green) each retained their respective jerseys following stage 12.
Image: Thibault Camus

SAM BENNETT HELD onto the green jersey following stage 12 of the Tour de France after picking up nine intermediate sprint points while coming home in seventh.

Perennial sprint champ Peter Sagan made up a couple of points on Deceuninck–Quick-Step’s Irish leader with his tally of 11 as he led home the peloton, but the Slovakian of Bora–Hansgrohe still trails Bennett by 66 before their return to the mountains on Friday.

The top of the sprint leaderboard now reads as follows with nine stages remaining in this year’s Tour:

  • Sam Bennett: 252 pts
  • Peter Sagan: 186 pts
  • Bryan Coquard: 162 pts

Ireland’s Nicolas Roche, meanwhile, finished 10th in a stage which was won overall by Switzerland’s Marc Hirschi.

It was third time lucky for Hirschi as he claimed his maiden Tour de France stage victory in Sarren Correze while Primoz Roglic retained the yellow jersey.

Hirschi, making his debut Tour at the age of 22, had twice been on the podium in the opening week of the race after seeing attacking efforts fall short, but delivered for Team Sunweb on stage 12 as he broke clear on the climb of the Suc au May before soloing to victory.

It gave Hirschi his first victory as a professional cyclist, and built on second and third places in the first week of the Tour.

“It’s unbelievable,” Hirschi said. “Two times I was really close so actually today I never believed I could make it. I can’t describe it, it’s hard to find the words.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I had the picture in my mind from the last two stages when I was close. Then in the last three kilometres I believed I could make it. It’s my first pro victory and it’s in the Tour so it couldn’t be better.”

Julian Alaphilippe, who pipped Hirschi to the line on stage two in Nice, was part of a large chase group on the descent to the finish.

But the group lacked organisation, with Hirschi’s team-mates Soren Kragh Andersen and Ireland’s Roche working to shut down attacks, and could not make an impression before a mechanical problem for Alaphilippe ended his own challenge.

“I think if I had tried any harder I would have been disappointed,” the Deceuninck-QuickStep rider said. “I tried my best but Hirschi was the strongest man today. I can’t really say anything other than I tried my best.”

The main group of contenders were content to ride in together to ensure there was no change at the top of the general classification, in which Jumbo-Visma’s Roglic leads by 21 seconds from defending champion Egan Bernal of the Ineos Grenadiers.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie