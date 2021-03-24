Sam Bennett wins Classic Brugge-De Panne, his first one-day world tour victory

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT has won the 2021 Oxyclean Classic Brugge-De Panne.

This comes as the Deceuninck-Quickstep rider’s first one-day world tour race win, and is Bennett’s fifth victory of the 2021 season so far.

The Carrick-on-Suir man certainly did so in style, scorching home:

Bennett houdt Philipsen en Ackermann af in de sprint en wint de Oxyclean Classic Brugge-De Panne pic.twitter.com/wVd9rSuagN — Sporza 🚴 (@sporza_koers) March 24, 2021

More to follow…