Sam Bennett crowned Irish road race champion after battle for finish line

SAM BENNETT HAS won the Irish national road race championships in Derry after edging out Eddie Dunbar in a battle for the finish line.

Bennett and Dunbar were clear of the field along with Irish amateur Mark Dowling for much of the race before the two World Tour riders pulled away on the last of eight laps on the 162.3km circuit.

Carrick-On-Suir’s Bennett then went on to claim victory with a final push on the uphill sprint at the finish.

It was a first national title for the 28-year-old, who is likely to link up with a new team after he was not selected by Bora-hansgrohe for this year’s Giro d’Italia, according to the Irish Times.

Earlier on Sunday, Maeve Gallagher of the Castlebar Cycling Club edged out Orwell Wheelers rider Lara Gillespie to win the junior women’s race.

Bennett with his partner Tara Fogarty after his victory. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

