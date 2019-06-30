This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sam Bennett crowned Irish road race champion after battle for finish line

The Carrick-On-Suir rider edged out Eddie Dunbar to come home in first place.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 7:49 PM
By Sinead Farrell Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 7:49 PM
Sam Bennett after winning the Irish national road race championships.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Sam Bennett after winning the Irish national road race championships.
Sam Bennett after winning the Irish national road race championships.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

SAM BENNETT HAS won the Irish national road race championships in Derry after edging out Eddie Dunbar in a battle for the finish line.

Bennett and Dunbar were clear of the field along with Irish amateur Mark Dowling for much of the race before the two World Tour riders pulled away on the last of eight laps on the 162.3km circuit. 

Carrick-On-Suir’s Bennett then went on to claim victory with a final push on the uphill sprint at the finish.

It was a first national title for the 28-year-old, who is likely to link up with a new team after he was not selected by Bora-hansgrohe for this year’s Giro d’Italia, according to the Irish Times.

Earlier on Sunday, Maeve Gallagher of the Castlebar Cycling Club edged out Orwell Wheelers rider Lara Gillespie to win the junior women’s race.

Sam Bennett celebrates winning with Tara Fogarty Bennett with his partner Tara Fogarty after his victory. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

