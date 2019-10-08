Jets quarterback Darnold cleared to play after bout of mononucleosis

SAM DARNOLD HAS been cleared to play in Week 6, the New York Jets announced on Tuesday.

Quarterback Darnold has been out since Week 2 after he was diagnosed with mononucleosis but can return against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

He went 28-for-41 passing for 175 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in his lone start this year, a 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

Darnold was cleared for non-contact drills last week but was ultimately ruled out of facing the Philadelphia Eagles.

New York are 0-4 in his absence and 0-5 on the season.

- Omni