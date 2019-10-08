This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 8 October, 2019
Jets quarterback Darnold cleared to play after bout of mononucleosis

The New York Jets are ready to welcome one of their star men back when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 5:40 PM
26 minutes ago 370 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4843107
Sam Darnold.
SAM DARNOLD HAS been cleared to play in Week 6, the New York Jets announced on Tuesday.

Quarterback Darnold has been out since Week 2 after he was diagnosed with mononucleosis but can return against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

He went 28-for-41 passing for 175 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in his lone start this year, a 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

Darnold was cleared for non-contact drills last week but was ultimately ruled out of facing the Philadelphia Eagles.

New York are 0-4 in his absence and 0-5 on the season.

The42 Team

