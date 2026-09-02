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Louth captain Sam Mulroy (file photo). Laszlo Geczo
Setback

Louth captain Sam Mulroy suffers shoulder injury in club action

Blow for defending senior champions Naomh Máirtín.
9.07pm, 2 Sep 2026

LOUTH CAPTAIN SAM Mulroy has sustained a shoulder injury in club championship action.

The 42 understands the star suffered the setback in action for Louth senior champions Naomh Máirtín on Monday. 

LMFM are reporting that Mulroy is expected to miss the remainder of the club championship in a major blow to Naomh Máirtín’s title defence hopes.

The Monasterboice side were beaten 0-16 to 1-8 by St Joseph’s on Monday, and face St Fechin’s in their final group game this weekend to determine who finishes second and progresses to the knockout stages.

Mulroy has been a key player for club and county in recent years. He captained Louth to their first Leinster title since 1957 last May, and became just the third man from the county to win an All-Star.

Louth reached the All-Ireland semi-finals this summer, where they were beaten by eventual champions Mayo.

- With reporting from Sinéad Farrell

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