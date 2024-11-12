THE LINE BETWEEN loveable rogue and absolute wreck-the-head is a fine one.

Especially within the close confines of an international squad.

Sammie Szmodics knows this, and as he prepares to reach the 10-cap milestone with the Republic of Ireland in the final two Nations League group games with Finland and England this week, the forward is thankful to manager Heimir Hallgrímsson for encouraging him not to temper any of his “loud and bubbly” instincts.

“Probably annoying and it’s lucky we only spend a week with each other because they’d get sick of me,” Szmodics said.

“I’m enthusiastic on the pitch and the same off it. We’re living in each other’s pockets when we’re away. Not only me, there’s a lot of people like that in this tight knit group. Everyone wants the best for each other. Being enthusiastic off the pitch will only help our relationships on it.”

So when managers or players talk about the need to find a balance or develope a culture it’s not always the big things that matter most.

At his first squad announcement as Ireland manager in late August, Hallgrímsson name-checked the Ipswich Town man as someone with a strong personality that he admired and the kind of tenacity in his play that he expected.

John O’Shea sat alongside the Icelander a few months back as he had key input on that selection, and the assistant head coach was with Szmodics for media duty on Monday as 10 of the Ireland squad trained ahead of Thursday’s game with Finland in Dublin.

The Colchester-born international turned 29 in September and has now played and scored at every level of the English game from National League to Premier League. His third goal of the current campaign was an overhead kick to help secure victory away to Tottenham Hotspur.

His story is one of perseverance and patience, one that should be held up to other players battling to forge their career at the highest level.

“Perfect example,” O’Shea said. “The first time I spoke to Sammie, and seen him play, it was a case of get him over and get him that green shirt as quick as possible. It’s a classic example of what sacrifice and dedication can do for your career in football. Long may it continue. I’m sure that first goal in a green shirt is not far away.”

The easy thing to say now that he is beginning to grasp his opportunity in England’s top flight is that he always knew these days would come. He believed he could reach this level, and maintained that through good times and bad, but there’s a difference between blind faith and having your eyes open to the challenges that were required to overcome.

Ireland's Sammie Szmodics was speaking on Monday afternoon. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

“When you get to 26, 27, 28 you start thinking of the Premier League as just a dream and you’ll never get there. It comes from hard working, believing in yourself and people like coaches over the years around believing in you.

“As soon as you get in there, people like John (O’Shea) make you feel comfortable as possible. It has been a journey from League Two and it seems so far away. That comes from hard work. At 29, I want to stay at the top of my game.”

As O’Shea mentioned, a goal would provide a different kind of catalyst. “That would be the icing on the cake. I’ve worked so hard to get to the Premier League. To make my debut for Ireland was everything for me and my family. To get that first goal would be very special.

“Hopefully it comes on Thursday and many more to follow. It’s a case of not overthinking and my qualities will shine through.”

Of greater concern for Ireland will be securing the victory – a draw could also be enough – over Finland that will condemn them to relegation from League B. A promotion/relegation play-off for Hallgrímsson is then most likely early in the new year.

“We’re not far away from clicking. It was a good win against Finland [in Helsinki last month]. We’ve got the big one against England at Wembley to look forward to, but all focus is on Thursday night.

“It’s a team we can beat at the Aviva. We’ve got to get up for it from minute one. If it’s a mental side of things, it’s a way of overcoming that, which I think we can as a group. We’re all aware of it.

“It’s the little things, I think. Winning the first tackle, winning your duels gives you confidence. We’re finding those little percentages to help you step on, or kick on, whether that be a tackle, a header. These things all add up in game of football.”

Szmodics is testament to that.