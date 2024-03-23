From grit and guile to Gucci flip flops - Sammy Szmodics impresses on debut

AS HE SLIPPED his feet in and out of his Gucci flip flops while doing the rounds of media after his Republic of Ireland debut, Sammy Szmodics still had his match jersey on.

The sweat had long since dried in after he was substituted with 20 minutes remaining of an impressive bow against Belgium.

There was grit and guile and then some comfort in the Gucci footwear. He’d earned it.

“I didn’t want to come off,” he said.

“It’s a lot to take in. I thoroughly enjoyed it and when I go up and see my family tonight and reflect on it, it’s such a big moment for me and such a big moment for them as well. I’m just buzzing that they were there.”

The jersey he had on is the one he will keep for himself as a prized memento. The players get two spares and he has earmarked one for his parents – both of whom attended this 0-0 draw with Belgium along with his partner and two brothers – while his agent will get the third.

“Without those people, Mum and Dad, my agent, these dreams don’t happen,” he said.

Ireland's Sammie Szmodics. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for three or four years now, since I got my passport, so to make the debut at the Aviva is something I’ve dreamt of and hopefully there are many more games to come. I enjoy the defensive side of things, getting back making tackles and taking the full-back or wing-back the other way.

“I created a couple of chances, could have had an assist in the first-half for a goal and obviously the shot in the second-half got blocked. Just really enjoyed it, I’m looking forward to another game on Tuesday.”

Switzerland come to Dublin next week and Szmodics certainly did enough to retain his place in John O’Shea’s starting XI.

The nature of a double header of friendlies means a raft of changes is likely, but given how well Ireland operated in their defensive duties while also offering a threat in the final third the interim boss may well wish to stick to a solid structure.

Szmodics was a vital component in that.

The Blackburn Rovers forward is the English Championship’s top scorer with 21 goals so far this season and the system he plays in at club level is the same as what O’Shea went with here after what he described as “a good week of tactical training, everyone understood their roles.”

The difference was Evan Ferguson occupied the central role as the focal point with Szmodics on the left.

“It wasn’t a shock to me. Like I said, I’ve been ready for this for three or four years and to finally do it is unbelievable but a big relief for me because it was one of the biggest days of my career.”

Szmodics, who qualifies for Hungary and recently had a public rebuke from their manager, has had to deal with question marks about his commitment having been involved in squads under former boss Stephen Kenny but dropping out due to a combination of injury and personal issues.

“You read stuff in the press that I don’t want to play for Ireland which is ridiculous because I was desperate to,” he said. “The best way to shut people up is to show what you can do.”

He did that by playing in a clever slide rule pass for Chiedozie Ogbene in the third minute that really should have helped give Ireland the lead.

The Luton Town forward missed the target when a square ball for the advancing Seamus Coleman would have led to a tap in.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, Szmodics anticipated the flick on from Evan Ferguson and broke into the box only for his left-footed shot to rise over the bar from a tight angle.

“I know what he likes, I know he likes to hold the ball up. I can work off him and my first chance in the first half came from running in behind him. So I have a good understanding with him.”

Sammie Szmodics shakes hand with coach Paddy McCarthy after being substituted. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

That understanding stretches to empathy after the teenager lost his footing as he missed that first-half penalty.

“He shouldn’t think about that penalty miss, I’ve missed two penalties this season. It’s how you step up and go again. If we get one on Tuesday and he’s playing I’m sure he will take it.

“I knew Evan would take it,” Szmodics added. “He’s a young lad, it’s my debut, it would have been quite cheeky for me to take the ball.

“I would have taken it [if needed], and if we would have got another one in the same game I would have said I’d have it, although my record this season has not been amazing.

“As a young lad, when he’s got the ball you’ve just got to leave him be. Unfortunately he’s slipped and he’s missed but these things happen.”

On this evidence they could well be a duo who have time to work together and put things right.