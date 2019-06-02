Sanita Puspure sets new record en route to landing European gold

SANITA PUSPURE HAS delivered a gold medal in the single sculls race at the European Rowing Championships in Lucerne.

Puspure also set a new European record time of 7:23.18 as she defeated Switzerland’s title holder Jeannine Gmelin by 86th of a second to claim victory. Miroslava Topinková Knapková of the Czech Republic came in third.

Puspure led the race from the early stages and admitted her surprise at the victory afterwards.

“I’m absolutely blown away,” she told RTÉ Sport.

“I didn’t feel the best the whole week and I definitely did not expect to win today. If I got a medal, yeah that would be good.

“Bloody hell! I surprised myself.

“The last 250 I was absolutely hanging on the blades. There was nothing much left. It was a case of holding the body weight onto the oars and hoping for the best. I was praying for the line in the last five, 10 strokes, the Swiss girl was coming at me fast.”

Gold for Sanita Puspure in the Single Sculls Final after a tight finish in Lucerne #RTESport pic.twitter.com/6uFUJAWjMG — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 2, 2019

“That’s three seconds off my best in September, I’m pleased with that. There was a massive tail wind all the way down, Cool! I’ll take that.”

