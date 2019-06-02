This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 2 June, 2019
Sanita Puspure sets new record en route to landing European gold

She defeated the holder Jeannine Gmelin to claim victory.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Jun 2019, 1:32 PM
22 minutes ago 553 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4665473
File photo of Sanita Puspure.
Image: Detlev Seyb/INPHO
File photo of Sanita Puspure.
File photo of Sanita Puspure.
Image: Detlev Seyb/INPHO

SANITA PUSPURE HAS delivered a gold medal in the single sculls race at the European Rowing Championships in Lucerne.

Puspure also set a new European record time of 7:23.18 as she defeated Switzerland’s title holder Jeannine Gmelin by 86th of a second to claim victory. Miroslava Topinková Knapková of the Czech Republic came in third.

Puspure led the race from the early stages and admitted her surprise at the victory afterwards.

“I’m absolutely blown away,” she told RTÉ Sport.

“I didn’t feel the best the whole week and I definitely did not expect to win today. If I got a medal, yeah that would be good.

“Bloody hell! I surprised myself.

“The last 250 I was absolutely hanging on the blades. There was nothing much left. It was a case of holding the body weight onto the oars and hoping for the best. I was praying for the line in the last five, 10 strokes, the Swiss girl was coming at me fast.”

“That’s three seconds off my best in September, I’m pleased with that. There was a massive tail wind all the way down, Cool! I’ll take that.”

