Sanita Puspure lays down an early marker as Ireland's Olympics gets underway

SANITA PUSPURE GOT Ireland’s Olympics off to a perfect start as she laid down an early marker in the heats of the women’s single sculls rowing.

Puspure, 39, comfortably won the second of Friday’s six heats with more than eight seconds to spare over her rivals to book a place in Monday’s quarter-finals.

The double world and European champion hit the front at the 500m mark and was in total control from that point on, putting clear water between her and Mexico’s Kenia Lechuga in second place by the time they hit the half-way mark.

Puspure extended her advantage throughout the second half of the race, winning in a time of 7:46.08.

Lechuga was second in 7:54.21, just holding off a determined late rally from Greece’s Anneta Kyridou who was closing with every stroke before taking the third and final automatic qualification place in 7:54.28.

Puspure returns to the water in the early hours of Monday morning with the quarter-finals due to get underway from 1am Irish time.

