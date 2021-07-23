Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 23 July 2021
Advertisement

Sanita Puspure lays down an early marker as Ireland's Olympics gets underway

Puspure comfortably won her heat to book a place in Monday’s quarter-finals.

By Niall Kelly Friday 23 Jul 2021, 2:05 AM
20 minutes ago 101 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5503351
Puspure: double world and European champion holds a major medal chance (file photo).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Puspure: double world and European champion holds a major medal chance (file photo).
Puspure: double world and European champion holds a major medal chance (file photo).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

SANITA PUSPURE GOT Ireland’s Olympics off to a perfect start as she laid down an early marker in the heats of the women’s single sculls rowing.

Puspure, 39, comfortably won the second of Friday’s six heats with more than eight seconds to spare over her rivals to book a place in Monday’s quarter-finals.

The double world and European champion hit the front at the 500m mark and was in total control from that point on, putting clear water between her and Mexico’s Kenia Lechuga in second place by the time they hit the half-way mark.

Puspure extended her advantage throughout the second half of the race, winning in a time of 7:46.08.

Lechuga was second in 7:54.21, just holding off a determined late rally from Greece’s Anneta Kyridou who was closing with every stroke before taking the third and final automatic qualification place in 7:54.28. 

Puspure returns to the water in the early hours of Monday morning with the quarter-finals due to get underway from 1am Irish time.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie