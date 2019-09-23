This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Giants star Saquon Barkley confident ankle injury won't keep him out for the season

The star NFL running back picked up the injury as the G-Men beat the 49ers.

By The42 Team Monday 23 Sep 2019, 4:23 PM
SAQUON BARKLEY IS hopeful an ankle injury sustained in the New York Giants’ clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not keep him out for the season.

The Giants running back suffered a reported high ankle sprain in Sunday’s 32-31 comeback win over the Buccaneers that is expected to cost him significant playing time.

However, Barkley is optimistic he will return before the season is over.

“I’m not out for the season,” Barkley told reporters at his locker after the game, via NJ.com. 

“I’m going to do whatever I can to get back as quickly as possible. Not for myself, but for my team. That’s what I continue to think about. I caught myself getting a little upset on the sideline just because I wasn’t able to be out there with those guys.”

Barkley tweaked his ankle in the second quarter, only to go back into the game. But just a few plays later, he was tackled and needed help back to the locker room. He later came out in a walking boot and using crutches.

Instead of feeling sorry for himself, Barkley did what he could to turn into the Giants’ biggest cheerleader.

“Even though I’m not in the game active, I’m still trying to rally the sideline, get the fans into it, that’s what it’s about,” Barkley said.

“It’s not about you, it’s about the team. Even though I know I’m not playing, I know I can impact the team with my voice. That’s why I wanted to get back out there. I wanted to tell my team how happy I am, how proud I am that they worked their tails off and come out with a whole new mentality in the second half, built on that.”

Barkley is scheduled to have an MRI exam on Monday and reportedly could miss up to eight weeks as he recovers. 

“I don’t know too much about it,” Barkley said. “I got hurt in my freshman year in college. Whatever it is, I promise to come back 10 times better and do what I can to help my team compete.

“That’s the only thing I was focused on, trying to do whatever I can to take that same mindset I have and try to compete at a high level in the weight room, on the football field, with this rehab, to get back on the field.”

