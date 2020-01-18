This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 18 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Premiership Rugby confirm Saracens will be relegated at end of the season

The club will play in the RFU Championship in 2020/21.

By Ciarán Kennedy Saturday 18 Jan 2020, 7:45 PM
9 minutes ago 2,113 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4971003
Saracens will be relegated at the end of the season.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Saracens will be relegated at the end of the season.
Saracens will be relegated at the end of the season.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

PREMIERSHIP RUGBY HAVE confirmed that reigning champions Saracens will be relegated at the end of the current season.

The club have been at the centre of an investigation into breaches of Premiership Rugby’s salary cap, and following talks between the club and Premiership Rugby this week, it has been confirmed that Saracens will drop down to the RFU Championship for the 2020-21 season. 

The double winners were previously fined £5.36million and received a 35-point deduction, after they were found to have operated about the £7million salary limit.

There is currently no salary cap for teams in the Championship.

The relegation means that Saracens will now be unable to qualify for the Heineken Champions Cup through the Premiership for two years.

However, the club could still qualify by winning the Champions Cup, with the 20th place in the competition currently reserved for the tournament winner, in the event they are not already qualified. 

Usually the 20th place is either filled by the Challenge Cup winner or losing finalist.

“Premiership Rugby confirms that Saracens Rugby Club will be relegated from the Premiership at the end of the 2019-2020 season,” a statement read.

“This action follows the conclusion of dialogue between Premiership Rugby and Saracens over the club’s compliance with the Salary Cap Regulations, which began in November 2019 after the club received a sanction in respect of breaches in past seasons.”

Darren Childs, Chief Executive of Premiership Rugby, said: “Premiership Rugby is prepared to take strong action to enforce the regulations governing fair compliance between our clubs. At the conclusion of dialogue with the Salary Cap Regulations, it has been decided that Saracens will be relegated at the end of this season.”

Saracens’ retired chairman Nigel Wray has already cut all formal ties with the London club. His shared investments with some of the club’s top players had prompted the original investigation by Premiership Rugby. 

Neil Golding, the club’s current chairman, said: “As the new Chairman of Saracens I acknowledge the club has made errors in the past and we unreservedly apologise for those mistakes.

“I and the rest of the Board are committed to overseeing stringent new governance measures to ensure regulatory compliance going forward.’’

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie