Sarah Lavin advances to 60m hurdles World Indoors final with equal personal best

SARAH LAVIN HAS booked her place in the final of the 60m hurdles at the world indoor championships in Glasgow this evening after running her personal best time again in the semi-final.

Lavin took second place in the second semi-final to progress to the final which takes place tonight at 9pm.

Lavin eased into the semi-finals after winning her heat with a new personal best of 7.90 this morning.

The Limerick woman blitzed her field in that heat, finishing .07 ahead of Finland’s Reeta Hurske in second. Netherlands Maayke Tjin-A-Lim came third in 8.10.

The Ireland women’s 4x400m relay team are also in action at the World Indoors this evening as they prepare to race in the final after Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, Roisin Harrison, and Sharlene Mawdsley ran a new national record of 3:28.45 to finish fourth in a stacked heat earlier today.

The final takes place at 8.30pm.

