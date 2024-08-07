Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland's Sarah Lavin. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Athletics

Sarah Lavin through to 100m hurdles semi-final, Mark English qualifies in 800m

Lavin finished second in a time of 12.73 seconds in Paris.
9.52am, 7 Aug 2024
2.0k
3

LAST UPDATE | 18 mins ago

SARAH LAVIN PRODUCED a brilliant performance at the Stade de France this morning to qualify for the Olympic women’s 100m hurdles semi-final.

Lavin finished second in a time of 12.73 seconds in Paris, in the fourth of the five heats that took place.

That ensured automatic qualification for the semi-finals as she finished behind the winner Danielle Williams of Jamaica (12.59 seconds), with Ditaji Kambundji of Switzerland in third in a time of 12.81 seconds.

The Limerick native will now compete in the semi-finals on Friday morning at 11.05am.

sarah-lavin-on-her-way-to-finishing-second-and-qualifying-for-the-semi-final Sarah Lavin on her way to finishing second and qualifying for the semi-final. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Mark English also impressed in his heat of the 800m as the Donegal man secured a semi-final place.

English finished second in his heat to ensure he progressed forward. A time of 1:45.15 saw English through and he was only just beaten to the line by Gabriel Tual.

The semi-finals take place on Friday morning at 10.30am.

mark-english-on-his-way-to-finishing-second-and-qualifying-for-the-semi-final Mark English in action in his heat. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

mark-english-after-finishing-second-to-qualify-for-the-semi-final Mark English after his race. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Earlier, Brian Fay finished 13th in his heat of the men’s 5000m race in a time of 13:55.35, meaning he will miss out on a final place on his Olympic debut.

brian-fay-during-the-race Brian Fay during the race. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie