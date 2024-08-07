Sarah Lavin through to 100m hurdles semi-final, Mark English qualifies in 800m

LAST UPDATE | 18 mins ago
SARAH LAVIN PRODUCED a brilliant performance at the Stade de France this morning to qualify for the Olympic women’s 100m hurdles semi-final.
Lavin finished second in a time of 12.73 seconds in Paris, in the fourth of the five heats that took place.
That ensured automatic qualification for the semi-finals as she finished behind the winner Danielle Williams of Jamaica (12.59 seconds), with Ditaji Kambundji of Switzerland in third in a time of 12.81 seconds.
The Limerick native will now compete in the semi-finals on Friday morning at 11.05am.
'Feeling good, that's the really scary round'
Sarah Lavin talks to RTÉ Sport following her 100m hurdles heat
📺 https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ
📱Updates https://t.co/uz2rnhGOm9 pic.twitter.com/FH8qxauhBF
Mark English also impressed in his heat of the 800m as the Donegal man secured a semi-final place.
English finished second in his heat to ensure he progressed forward. A time of 1:45.15 saw English through and he was only just beaten to the line by Gabriel Tual.
The semi-finals take place on Friday morning at 10.30am.
Earlier, Brian Fay finished 13th in his heat of the men’s 5000m race in a time of 13:55.35, meaning he will miss out on a final place on his Olympic debut.