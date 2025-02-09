The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sarah Lavin gets second in 60m hurdles at Paris indoor meeting
SARAH LAVIN HAS finished second in the Women’s 60m Hurdles at the Meeting de Paris Indoor.
The Limerick woman ran a time of 7.99 to finish behind French woman Laeticia Bapte, who crossed the line in 7.83.
Lavin narrowly beat Crystal Morrison into third place, with the Jamaican clocking 8.01.
Earlier, Lavin won her heat in a time of 8.02.
More to follow . . .
