Sarah Lavin gets second in 60m hurdles at Paris indoor meeting

SARAH LAVIN HAS finished second in the Women’s 60m Hurdles at the Meeting de Paris Indoor.

The Limerick woman ran a time of 7.99 to finish behind French woman Laeticia Bapte, who crossed the line in 7.83.

Sarah Lavin (@EmeraldAC) clocks 7.99 to finish second in the Women’s 60m Hurdles at the Meeting de Paris Indoor 🤩#IrishAthletics | #WorldIndoorTour pic.twitter.com/SGRMiXtzyw — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) February 9, 2025

Lavin narrowly beat Crystal Morrison into third place, with the Jamaican clocking 8.01.

Advertisement

Earlier, Lavin won her heat in a time of 8.02.

More to follow . . .