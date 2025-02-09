Advertisement
More Stories
Sarah Lavin, left, in action today. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeSilver

Sarah Lavin gets second in 60m hurdles at Paris indoor meeting

Limerick woman ran a time of 7.99.
7.22pm, 9 Feb 2025

SARAH LAVIN HAS finished second in the Women’s 60m Hurdles at the Meeting de Paris Indoor. 

The Limerick woman ran a time of 7.99 to finish behind French woman Laeticia Bapte, who crossed the line in 7.83.  

Lavin narrowly beat Crystal Morrison into third place, with the Jamaican clocking 8.01.

Earlier, Lavin won her heat in a time of 8.02.  

More to follow . . . 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie