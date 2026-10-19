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Sarina Wiegman signs two-year contract extension as England Women's head coach
HEAD COACH SARINA Wiegman will lead the England Women’s national football team through to the end of the 2029 European Championships after signing a two-year contract extension.
Wiegman has guided England to triumphs at the 2022 and 2025 Euros, as well as a first World Cup final in 2023, since taking charge in September 2021.
The 56-year-old Dutchwoman, a five-time Fifa Best winner, has reached five successive major tournament finals, also winning the 2017 Euros with her native Netherlands.
Wiegman said: “I am so happy to be able to carry on with this squad and cannot think of a better job in football.”
England, who were beaten by Spain at the 2023 World Cup final in Australia, will face Ukraine over a two-legged play-off in November and December for a place in next year’s tournament in Brazil.
Wiegman’s new deal will also encompass the 2027 Nations League, which serves as a qualifying tournament for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.
It is the second time she has prolonged her stay in England, having first agreed a contract extension in January 2024.
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