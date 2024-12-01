The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sarsfields shock Ballygunner to lift Munster senior club hurling title
Sarsfields (Cork) 3-20
Ballygunner (Waterford) 2-19
SARSFIELDS PRODUCED A major shock to dethrone Munster champions Ballygunner today and become the first Cork club to win this championship in 16 years.
Ballygunner were chasing four-in-a-row in the province but came unstuck against the Cork side.
Jack O’Connor’s early goal gave Sarsfields a platform to build on as they went ahead 1-11 to 1-8 at the interval.
And Shane O’Regan came off the bench to make a major impact as he struck 2-3 from play, hitting the net twice in the finale, as the East Cork club ran out four-point victors.
More to follow…
