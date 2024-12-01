Advertisement
Sarsfields Daniel Hogan and Ballygunner's Tadhg Foley. James Crombie/INPHO
Sarsfields shock Ballygunner to lift Munster senior club hurling title

The Cork side will take on the Ulster champions at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.
4.58pm, 1 Dec 2024
Sarsfields (Cork) 3-20

Ballygunner (Waterford) 2-19

SARSFIELDS PRODUCED A major shock to dethrone Munster champions Ballygunner today and become the first Cork club to win this championship in 16 years.

Ballygunner were chasing four-in-a-row in the province but came unstuck against the Cork side.

Jack O’Connor’s early goal gave Sarsfields a platform to build on as they went ahead 1-11 to 1-8 at the interval.

And Shane O’Regan came off the bench to make a major impact as he struck 2-3 from play, hitting the net twice in the finale, as the East Cork club ran out four-point victors.

More to follow…

