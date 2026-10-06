Sebastien Pocognoli’s first camp as Scotland boss ends with loss to Slovenia

Scotland 1

Slovenia 2

SEBASTIEN POCOGNOLI’S FIRST camp as Scotland head coach ended with a grim and damaging 2-1 Nations League defeat at home to Slovenia.

The Scots held a barely-deserved half-time lead through Ryan Christie’s close-range opener. But Slovenia fought back in the second half to claim a first win in seven meetings with Scotland after goals from Aljosa Matko and Danijel Sturm.

On the night when Napoli midfielder Billy Gilmour won his 50th cap, Hull forward Oli McBurnie got his 20th and Hearts winger Josh McPake came off the bench for his debut, the defeat left the Scots languishing third in the four-team Group B1 with just four points from their four matches so far.

It also ensured Pocognoli, their recently-appointed Belgian head coach, will have much to prove in the campaign-concluding November double-header against North Macedonia and Switzerland, with boos ringing out at full-time.

Pocognoli made two changes to the side that started Saturday’s win in North Macedonia as Jack Hendry replaced the suspended Scott McKenna in central defence and Christie came in for Kieron Bowie.

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Prior to kick-off, captain Andy Robertson, who won his 100th cap in Skopje, was presented with a jersey by each of the four managers he had played under for the national team: Gordon Strachan, Alex McLeish, Steve Clarke and Pocognoli.

It was Clarke’s first time back at the national stadium since he ended his seven-year reign after the World Cup in the summer, and he was given a warm reception from the Tartan Army.

The pre-match positivity soon gave way to a sense of mild trepidation as Slovenia started brightly and caused Scotland several problems.

The sprightly visitors almost went ahead in the 13th minute but Hendry cleared from just in front of the goal-line after Adam Gnezda Cerin arrived to meet Sturm’s cutback 10 yards out.

But having often been outplayed for most of the game to this point, the Scots went ahead from their first notable opportunity in the 31st minute after Ben Gannon-Doak won a free-kick midway inside the Slovenia half.

Lewis Ferguson slipped the ball out to the right for Gannon-Doak, whose cross was nodded against a post by Hendry. As McBurnie tried to head the rebound towards goal, it dropped to the feet of Christie, who back-heeled over the line from close range.

Slovenia remained a threat, however, and they looked certain to equalise in the 38th minute when Zan Vipotnik stepped away from Hendry to get himself free in the box, but Robertson slid in to make a brilliant goal-saving challenge.

Vipotnik had another sight of goal at the start of the second half but this time Hendry got across to make a last-ditch block just inside the box.

The Scots should have doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when Gannon-Doak surged forward menacingly and sent Christie clear in the box, but Jan Oblak stood tall to make an important block.

It proved pivotal as Slovenia equalised four minutes later, when Matko got away from Luis Binks to place a low shot beyond Angus Gunn from the edge of the box after the Scots cheaply relinquished possession from their own throw-in.

The hosts were rattled and Sturm went close to a second for the visitors before McBurnie, who has now made 20 appearances without scoring for Scotland, was substituted in the 66th minute.

Slovenia’s winner came in the 71st minute when Matko scampered clear down the right and sent over a low delivery for Sturm to convert from seven yards.