Out-half Van der Walt set for Scotland debut against Ireland on Saturday

OUT-HALF JACO van der Walt has been named for his Scotland debut against Ireland in the Autumn Nations Cup third-place play-off on Saturday in Dublin [KO 2.15pm, RTÉ/Channel 4].

The South Africa native recently qualified to play for Scotland under the three-year residency rule and comes into Gregor Townsend’s starting XV with Finn Russell and Adam Hastings sidelined through injury.

Edinburgh man van der Walt’s inclusion is one of six changes for Scotland after their defeat at home to France two weekends ago.

Darcy Graham comes in on the right wing, Duncan Taylor is included at inside centre, Rory Sutherland returns at loosehead prop, Zander Fagerson starts at tighthead, and Blade Thomson comes into the back row in place of Hamish Watson.

Huw Jones and Blair Cowan are set for their first appearances of the autumn off the bench.

“We are looking forward to facing Ireland in what will be an opportunity to continue our progress away from home once again,” said head coach Townsend.

“We have been impressed with Jaco over the time he has trained with us and we’re excited to see him take the next step into Test match rugby. It will be a tough challenge over in Ireland, given the quality of our opposition and how they will be looking to end 2020 on a positive note.”

Scotland (v Ireland):

15. Stuart Hogg (captain)

14. Darcy Graham

13. Chris Harris

12. Duncan Taylor

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Jaco van der Walt

9. Ali Price

1. Rory Sutherland

2. Fraser Brown

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Scott Cummings

5. Jonny Gray

6. Blade Thomson

7. Jamie Ritchie

8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements:

16. Stuart McInally

17. Oli Kebble

18. Willem Nel

19. Sam Skinner

20. Blair Cowan

21. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

22. Huw Jones

23. Sean Maitland

Referee: Matt Carley [RFU].