BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 3 December 2020
Advertisement

Out-half Van der Walt set for Scotland debut against Ireland on Saturday

Gregor Townsend has made six changes to his team for the visit to Dublin.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 3 Dec 2020, 12:59 PM
12 minutes ago 343 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5287473

OUT-HALF JACO van der Walt has been named for his Scotland debut against Ireland in the Autumn Nations Cup third-place play-off on Saturday in Dublin [KO 2.15pm, RTÉ/Channel 4].

The South Africa native recently qualified to play for Scotland under the three-year residency rule and comes into Gregor Townsend’s starting XV with Finn Russell and Adam Hastings sidelined through injury. 

Edinburgh man van der Walt’s inclusion is one of six changes for Scotland after their defeat at home to France two weekends ago. 

Darcy Graham comes in on the right wing, Duncan Taylor is included at inside centre, Rory Sutherland returns at loosehead prop, Zander Fagerson starts at tighthead, and Blade Thomson comes into the back row in place of Hamish Watson.

Huw Jones and Blair Cowan are set for their first appearances of the autumn off the bench.

“We are looking forward to facing Ireland in what will be an opportunity to continue our progress away from home once again,” said head coach Townsend.

“We have been impressed with Jaco over the time he has trained with us and we’re excited to see him take the next step into Test match rugby. It will be a tough challenge over in Ireland, given the quality of our opposition and how they will be looking to end 2020 on a positive note.”

Scotland (v Ireland):

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

15. Stuart Hogg (captain)
14. Darcy Graham
13. Chris Harris
12. Duncan Taylor
11. Duhan van der Merwe
10. Jaco van der Walt
9. Ali Price

1. Rory Sutherland
2. Fraser Brown
3. Zander Fagerson
4. Scott Cummings
5. Jonny Gray
6. Blade Thomson
7. Jamie Ritchie
8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements:

16. Stuart McInally
17. Oli Kebble
18. Willem Nel
19. Sam Skinner
20. Blair Cowan
21. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne
22. Huw Jones
23. Sean Maitland

Referee: Matt Carley [RFU].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie