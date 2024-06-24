All Blacks name Scott Barrett as new captain as squad for England unveiled

SCOTT BARRETT WAS named captain of the All Blacks on Monday by head coach Scott Robertson, as he unveiled his first squad for a two-Test series against England next month.
Barrett takes over from Sam Cane, who stepped down having skippered New Zealand since 2020. Robertson made loose forward Ardie Savea, voted world player of 2023, and centre Jordie Barrett his vice-captains.
“I’m hugely honoured and grateful for the opportunity,” 30-year-old Barrett said at the squad unveiling in Christchurch.
“I’m excited about what’s ahead and understand it’s a huge job with a lot of pressure, but excited to see where this team is going.”
The lock steps up having made 69 Test appearances in the famous black shirt since his debut in 2016.
There are three Barrett siblings in the All Blacks squad, with elder brother Beauden also named.
Robertson, who has taken over as coach from Ian Foster, named five uncapped players in his 32-man squad.
The new faces are Canterbury Crusaders hooker George Bell, Waikato Chiefs scrum-half Cortez Ratima and No 8 Wallace Sititi, along with Wellington Hurricanes prop Pasilio Tosi and centre Billy Proctor.
New Zealand host England in Dunedin on 6 July, then at Auckland’s Eden Park a week later, before taking on Fiji in San Diego on 20 July.
Forwards (18)
Hookers
Asafo Aumua
Codie Taylor
George Bell
Props
Ethan De Groot
Tyrel Lomax
Fletcher Newell
Pasilio Tosi
Ofa Tu’ungafasi
Tamaiti Williams
Locks
Scott Barrett — captain
Tupou Vaa’i
Patrick Tuipulotu
Loose Forwards
Ethan Blackadder
Samipeni Finau
Luke Jacobson
Dalton Papali’i
Ardie Savea
Wallace Sititi
Backs (14)
Halfbacks
Finlay Christie
TJ Perenara
Cortez Ratima
First five-eighths
Beauden Barrett
Damian McKenzie
Midfielders
Jordie Barrett
Rieko Ioane
Anton Lienert-Brown
Billy Proctor
Outside backs
Caleb Clarke
Emoni Narawa
Stephen Perofeta
Sevu Reece
Mark Tele’a
The All Blacks say Sam Cane, Will Jordan, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Cam Roigard were not considered due to injury.